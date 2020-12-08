Search underway for 2 inmates who walked away from Boise reentry center

According to IDOC, Ashley Marie Winslow and Sabrina Padilla Amaya were reported missing from the facility at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for two women who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Tuesday night.

Winslow, 32, is described as being white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a white t-shirt.

Winslow’s criminal record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, eluding a peace officer and grand theft in Canyon County. She was scheduled to be eligible for parole on Sept. 9, 2020 and was scheduled to be released on May 10, 2021.

Amaya, 31, is described as being Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with gold writing.

Amaya’s criminal record includes a conviction for domestic assault in Canyon County. She has been eligible for parole since Dec. 17, 2019 and was scheduled to be released on May 2, 2022.

Anyone with information about Winslow and Amaya's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

