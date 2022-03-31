Deputies searching for Boise man accused in Utah rape

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down Jacob Corral, a convicted felon wanted on sexual assault charges.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Boise man accused of raping a woman in another state last year.

Jacob Corral, 20, is wanted on charges of rape, forcible sodomy, and aggravated assault out of Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to investigators, Corral traveled to Utah in December and met a woman on a dating app. He is accused of taking the woman to another location and repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

Authorities in Utah identified Corral as the suspect and interviewed him in Idaho earlier this year. A warrant for his arrest was issued March 11, but detectives have been unable to find Corral.

He is believed to still be in the Ada County area, according to the sheriff's office.

Court records show that Corral was convicted of felony possession of drugs with intent to deliver in 2021. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but placed in a retained jurisdiction program and released on probation in September.

If arrested on the warrant, Corral would not be allowed to bond out of jail until after he was transported back to Utah to face charges. Rape is punishable by up to life in prison.

Anyone who sees Corral or knows where he may be is asked to contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office at ACSOActionTeam@adacounty.id.gov or 208-377-6790.

