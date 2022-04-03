Boise sex offender gets life in prison for 2020 rape

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Joel Guerrero forced his way into a woman's home, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her.

BOISE, Idaho — A 49-year-old Boise man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for raping a woman.

Joel Guerrero attacked the victim at her house on April 27, 2020. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, he forced his way into the home, tied the victim up, threatened her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Guerrero was arrested weeks later, and pleaded guilty to feloy rape in January.

Investigators say he has a lengthy criminal history, including previous convictions for aggravated assault in 1993, lewd conduct of a minor in 1995, and witness intimidation in 2012. Guerrero was required to register as a sex offender after the lewd conduct conviction.

As he handed down the sentence, Ada County District Judge Jason D. Scott said “society cannot tolerate the substantial risk that you will reoffend in this sort of way again.”

Additional charges of forcible penetration and kidnapping, as well as a pending video voyeurism case, were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

“I want to thank the victim in this case for her courage and bravery throughout the court process,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Thank you also to the Boise Police detectives who investigated this case, which helped my office ensure justice was served.”

Watch more crime news: