Man charged in 1982 murder of Nampa 9-year-old

Daralyn Johnson disappeared nearly 40 years ago as she walked to school at Lincoln Elementary. Her body was found days later next to the Snake River.

NAMPA, Idaho — Almost 40 years a 9-year-old Nampa girl was found dead, the man detectives say is responsible has been formally charged in her murder.

David Dalrymple, 64, is facing charges of first-degree murder and rape in the death of Daralyn Johnson, who disappeared on Feb. 24, 1982 as she walked to school at Lincoln Elementary.

A massive search for the Nampa girl ended three days later, when a fisherman found her body next to the Snake River. An autopsy revealed that the child had been sexually assaulted and had suffered blunt force injuries to her torso and her head.

DNA evidence linked Dalrymple to the murder in 2020. The suspect is currently serving a 20-to-life prison sentence for the kidnapping and sexual abuse of another child in 2004.

According to Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, investigators have learned of two other girls between the ages of nine and 11 who may have been molested by Dalrymple.

An innocent man, then 34-year-old Charles Fain, was arrested and ultimately convicted of the child's murder. He was sentenced to death row, but was exonerated and released in 2001 after DNA evidence from hairs found at the scene was tested, and excluded him as the killer.

Dalrymple is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 25. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or another life sentence.

