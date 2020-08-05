x
Elmore County Sheriff's Office investigating rape at campsite in Pine/Featherville area

The incident happened on May 3rd near Johnson Bridge and Bronco Gulch campsite.
Credit: KTVB
File photo

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a rape suspect. 

According to a Facebook post, the crime occurred in the Pine/ Featherville area on May 3rd near Johnsons Bridge (hot ponds) and Bronco Gulch campsite.

The victim was with a group of friends and around midnight left the campfire area and was attacked from behind. The victim was transported to a Boise hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still trying to identify the suspect. Anyone was in the Johnson Bridge and/or Bronco Gulch area between May 1-4  and saw anything suspicious or out of character is urged to contact the Elmore County Sheriff's Office at 208-587-2100.

The investigation is ongoing. No more information has been released.

