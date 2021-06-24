Prison officials seek two inmates who walked away from Canyon County job site

The Idaho Department of Correction is asking for the public's help finding two men who left their jobs near Marsing Thursday morning and did not return.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking two men who walked away from their job site in Canyon County Thursday morning.

Officials says Samuel Juarez Jr. and Dravyn Isenhower were last seen at 8:30 a.m. in the 14,000 block of Sunnyslope Road near Marsing. They were driving a black 1999 Pontiac Sunfire. Clothing that belonged to the men was found on Lowell Road near Highway 55.

Juarez, 20, is Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has convictions for grand theft by possession in Minidoka County, and attempting to elude a peace officer and receiving/transferring stolen vehicles in Twin Falls County. He was to be eligible for parole on Nov. 5, 2022. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Nov. 4, 2025.

Isenhower, 25, is a white male with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. His record includes convictions in Twin Falls County for possession of a controlled substance and eluding a peace officer. He was to be eligible for parole on Nov. 20, 2023. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on June 5, 2027.

Both men are South Idaho Correctional Institution residents. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

