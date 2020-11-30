Idaho Dept. of Corrections searching for female walkaway

Crystal Anne Norton, IDOC #85782, walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center on Monday morning.

The Idaho Dept. of Corrections (IDOC) is searching for a female resident that walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center on Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., 40-year-old Crystal Anne Norton, IDOC #85782, left the center wearing a grey hoodie, black yoga pants, and brown boots. She is white with a fair complexion and has brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5'4" tall.

Norton has been convicted in Ada County for grand theft, eluding a police officer and driving under the influence. She was scheduled to complete her sentence on Nov. 25, 2026.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement.

