BOISE — Police say thanks to tips from the community, they have arrested three people for stealing thousands of dollars of stereo equipment from a Garden City business and trying to break into a Boise stereo shop.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video attempting to burglarize Discount Stereo and Tint on Fairview Avenue Tuesday morning. They were unsuccessful because the store had installed shatterproof glass a few months earlier after another break-in.

"When I got to work our door was broken and there were like three holes in the glass," said Destiny Basco, who works at Discount Stereo and Tint.

Security footage showed three burglars pull up in a truck and try to smash their way through the front door.

Police say the same three suspects had successfully broken into Elite Auto Sound on 37th Street in Garden City that same morning.

“They took some subwoofers and boxes and stuff," Ramon Sanchez with Elite Auto Sound said. "It was a little under $2,000 of equipment."

Boise Police officers responded to the area of 27th and Davis streets where they found a vehicle being driven by a man who matched one of the suspect’s description. Also in the vehicle were a man and woman who were also seen in surveillance photos.

All three suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail. They are:

Jerry D. Owens, 42, Boise, charged with burglary, attempted burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel C. Kelliher, 20, Boise, who is charged with burglary and attempted burglary.

Opal E. Howard, 21, Boise, who is charged with burglary and attempted burglary.

Police say they have gathered evidence linking the suspect to the attempted break-in to the Fairview Avenue store. Additional stolen property located during the investigation is connected to another burglary in Garden City on Oct. 16.

The stolen items were recovered and are in the process of being returned to their rightful owners.

"We want to thank community members and the media for stepping up and helping us identify these suspects. This was a team effort all around, from the community to Garden City Police detectives to Boise Police detectives to patrol officers," BPD Property Crimes Sergeant John Terry said.

