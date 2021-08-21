Pocatello PD: Two found dead inside vehicle after supposed murder-suicide

Two people were found dead inside a car after a supposed murder-suicide on Friday night.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Two people were found dead inside a car after a supposed murder-suicide in Pocatello on Friday.

Pocatello Police Department received a call at around 8 p.m. on Friday night regarding two dead people found in a vehicle parked in front of a home near Bannock Highway.

Police said their investigation revealed the two people, a man and a woman, died from gunshot wounds. Neighbors said they heard two arguing and reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area.

It was later determined by police that the man killed the woman before killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

