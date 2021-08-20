46-year-old woman possibly taken against her will by husband, Nampa PD says

The victim, who was later identified as 46-year-old Irma Valerio, was possibly taken against her will by her husband, 51-year-old Daniel Rodriguez.

NAMPA, Idaho — A 46-year-old Nampa woman was possibly taken against her will by her husband on Friday afternoon.

Nampa Police Department received a call about a possible kidnapping near Dooley Lane around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Information from the family of the victim, who was later identified as 46-year-old Irma Valerio, indicated that she was possibly taken against her will by her husband, 51-year-old Daniel Rodriguez.

Police said they have not been able to get in contact with Valerio or Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" and weighs 175 pounds. He drives a 2021 black Hyundai Santa Fe with Idaho license plate 2CJA446.

If you spot Rodriguez, Valerio or the vehicle, you are asked to call 911.

