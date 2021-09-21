Idaho man going to prison for child porn conviction

Some of the details in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 21-year-old Pocatello man was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced on Tuesday.

Gonzalez said in a news release that Andrew John Jemmett was also sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill to supervised release for the rest of his life after his prison sentence is over.

The investigation into Jemmett started when his significant other found child pornography on his phone, according to court records. He was arrested in Las Vegas in January 2020 for possession of child porn.

Investigators found that Jemmett produced child pornography with an 8-year-old child in a public restroom in Pocatello, according to officials. He later admitted that he sold the child porn to one other person on at least one occasion.

Jemmett will also have to register as a sex offender as part of his sentencing.

In a statement, Gonzalez gave credit to the work of Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Pocatello Police Department. Gonzalez said their combined work led to charges being filed against Jemmett.

