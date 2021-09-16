Nampa police investigate a shooting that hospitalized a man

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and his current status is unknown, according to police.

NAMPA, Idaho — One man is in the hospital after Nampa police investigated a report of possible shots fired on Thursday night.

According to the Nampa Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call reporting of a disturbance, with possible shots fired, at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Police did not state where the apartment was in Nampa or any general location of where the incident happened.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and his current status is unknown, according to police.

Officers are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle of interest that left the area before they arrived. Again, it is unknown where the vehicle was last seen or where the shooting happened.

The vehicle of interest to police is a white 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 Pickup, with Idaho license plates 2CUN200. Police do not know who is driving the truck and did not share any further information about the possible suspect.

The Nampa Police Department urges anyone who sees the truck to call 911. The occupant is considered by police to be armed and dangerous. No description or details were released about the suspected driver.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2.

