Suspicious death under investigation at eastern Idaho rest area

The body was found Friday morning east of Ririe. A suspicious death investigation is underway.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The death of a person found in the parking lot of an eastern Idaho rest area is being investigated as suspicious, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

At about 6:30 Friday morning, dispatchers received a report of what appeared to be a deceased person near a parked car at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area, which is located east of Ririe on Highway 26.

The sheriff's office said a large portion of the rest area is closed while detectives collect evidence and process the scene. The Bonneville County Coroner's Office is also working at the scene.

Anyone who may have been in the area between 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, and 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, is asked to contact Bonneville County dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Tips may be reported anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers, or by calling the Idaho Fusion Center Tipline at 1-833-445-2092.

Watch more crime news: