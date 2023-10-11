Ontario police looking for person of interest after missing woman found dead inside her car

Police say the car was located in an Ontario parking lot after she was reported missing Tuesday.

ONTARIO, Ore. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest after a missing woman's body was found inside her car Tuesday in Ontario.

Police say they were first notified about a woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. Her car was also reported missing.

Using On-Star, officers say they were able to locate her car in a parking lot in downtown Ontario that belonged to the Ontario School District.

When police arrived, they say they found Daniela Perez, 24, dead inside the car.

Police believe she was killed and the case is being investigated as a criminal homicide.

"Law enforcement has worked tirelessly through the night and continue to follow leads, gather evidence and attempt to identify persons involved," Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said in a press release.

Police are looking for someone they are calling a person of interest in the case.

If anyone knows who he is or his location, they are urged to call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.

