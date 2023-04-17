One dead, one injured in two gang-related Nampa shootings

One man is dead, and another is seriously injured in two separate gang-related shootings that occurred in a Nampa trailer park Monday morning.

NAMPA, Idaho — One person is dead, and another is injured in two separate gang-related shootings in Nampa Monday morning.

Nampa Police Department said that on Monday morning at 1:35 a.m., Nampa Dispatch received a 911 call reporting someone had possibly been shot in the 16000 block of N. White Pine St., located in the Evergreen Mobile Home Park.

The caller indicated that the suspected shooter was in a vehicle traveling through the trailer park.

As Nampa Police arrived, they discovered an adult male with a gunshot injury to the buttocks and genitalia.

Nampa Police said they do not have any suspects in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, as the responding officers were investigating the initial injury shooting, a second shooting occurred in the same Nampa trailer park at approximately 1:54 a.m. This shooting was in the 16000 block of Grand Pine Way.

Upon arrival of the second scene on Grand Pine Way, officers found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. Police said that life saving measures were administered on scene, however the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Nampa PD said they have one juvenile male in custody and that his identity is not being released do to him being a minor.

The victim of the fatal second shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Jacob Aguiniga of Nampa.

Police said that both shooting incidents are gang related, and it appears all parties involved are gang affiliated.

"Overnight, our community suffered the senseless loss of a young man, and the life altering injuries to another. There is absolutely no purpose to this kind of violence, and we will work hard, with our neighboring agencies, to stop these crimes in our area," said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff.

"We have a zero tolerance for gang activity and gang violence of any kind in Nampa and Nampa PD will pursue these crimes to the fullest of our abilities. Thank you to the Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police for their partnerships and their assistance with extra resources last night," said Huff.

