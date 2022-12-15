Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month

Natalie Hodson is charged with felony vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed a woman from Cascade in August.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December.

Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. She appeared Thursday in Fourth District Court for arraignment, but did not enter a plea. Judge Lynn Norton scheduled an entry-of-plea hearing for the afternoon of Dec. 29.

Hodson was arrested Aug. 8, after the Ada County Sheriff's Office said she struck 39-year-old Kristina Rowley of Cascade, who had gotten out of her truck to check the back of her trailer along Highway 55 between Beacon Light and Seamans Gulch roads. Rowley's 16-year-old son witnessed the crash. Another witness told investigating deputies that Hodson continued to drive north after striking Rowley. Hodson eventually pulled over and was interviewed by deputies, according to investigators.

In Hodson's arraignment on Thursday, Dec. 15, Judge Norton read the counts against her. Prosecutors allege that Hodson was driving under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.098, exceeding the legal limit of 0.08.

If found guilty of vehicular manslaughter, Hodson faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, driver's license suspension (time to be determined by court), civil penalties, and support for Rowley's son until he turns 18.

A conviction of leaving the scene of the accident that killed Rowley carries a possible maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, and a one-year driver's license suspension.

In addition to including a reading of the charges, district court arraignment is the stage of a criminal proceeding where a defendant typically pleads guilty or not guilty to the charges. Hodson's attorney asked that the entry of plea be set over until a later date, which the judge set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Ada County Courthouse. If Hodson pleads not guilty, a trial date will be scheduled. If she pleads guilty, a sentencing date will be scheduled.

Hodson posted $50,000 bond after her arrest, and remains free on bond at this time.

Before her arrest, Hodson had a large following on social media as an online business coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, with more than 466,000 followers on Facebook and more than 90,000 on Instagram as of the day she was arrested.

