Boise social media influencer arrested in connection with deadly crash

Ada County Sheriff's deputies said Natalie Hodson struck a woman along Highway 55 and left the scene.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman arrested in connection with a crash that killed another woman late Monday on Highway 55 is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

Natalie Hodson, 37, is facing felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury crash. She is being held in the Ada County Jail, where she was booked early Tuesday morning.

A witness called 911 to report the crash at 9:21 p.m. Monday on Highway 55 between Beacon Light and Seamans Gulch Road. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Hodson struck the victim, a 39-year-old woman, with her minivan while the victim was standing off the side of the road to check the back of her trailer. Deputies found the victim badly injured and began first aid. Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim's name has not been released. A person who had been riding with her in her truck was not injured.

Witnesses told investigating deputies that the driver, later identified as Hodson, kept driving north after the collision. One of the witnesses followed her for a short distance before she pulled over on Suttle Lake Drive. The sheriff's office says deputies interviewed Hodson there and collected evidence from the scene as well as where Hodson had stopped before they arrested Hodson.

Investigators have not said if drugs or alcohol were involved or how fast the driver was going. Online court records indicate Hodson has been cited for and found guilty of speeding three times, including March 2022 in Ada County, February 2017 in Boise County and June 2010 in Valley County.

Hodson has a large following on social media an online business coach, author, public speaker and podcaster. Her Facebook page indicates more than 466,000 followers on that platform; more than 90,000 follow her on Instagram. In 2019, KTVB featured her as part of a weeklong series on Treasure Valley Instagram Stars.

