Nampa Police searching for suspects involved in attempted ATM theft

NAMPA, Idaho — There was an attempted ATM theft Friday night in the 3000 block of 12th street in Nampa involving three or four men according to the Nampa Police Department.

People who know anything about the incident are encouraged to contact the investigating officer at (208)468-5604. The case number is # N21-77579.

