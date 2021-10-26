Nampa police issue arrest warrant for murder charges against Philadephia man

An arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Christopher Williams of Philadelphia, PA for the murder of 22-year-old James Chantz of Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department (NPD) announced Tuesday night that an arrest warrant for second-degree murder charges has been filed against a Philadelphia man in connection to a murder that happened in September.

According to Nampa Police, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Christopher Williams of Philadelphia, PA for the murder of 22-year-old James Chantz of Nampa.

Police said Chantz's murder happened on Sept. 16, 2021, on the 300 block of W. Orchard Ave.

Williams is currently being held in Box Elder County, UT on separate charges, according to officials.

Police said in a statement that the new warrant for Williams now lists a second-degree murder charge, one charge of robbery, two charges of burglary, nine charges of grand theft, a charge for destruction or alteration of evidence and another charge for possession of financial transaction card, financial banking numbers and forgery devices.

Williams' bond is set at $5 million, according to Nampa Police.

