One dead, one in hospital after officer-involved shooting near 11th Avenue in Nampa

Police say at least one officer fired his weapon and struck an adult male during a traffic stop on Friday. The man was later pronounced dead.

NAMPA, Idaho — Police blocked off traffic in Nampa Friday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting near Family Dollar on 11th Avenue North. The incident left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Nampa Police Department.

At approximately 3:07 p.m. on Friday, a Nampa officer conducted a traffic stop near the Family Dollar. During the stop, the officer sustained injuries.

Police say at least one officer fired his weapon and struck the adult male. The man received medical assistance on the scene but was later pronounced dead.

More than 15 police vehicles were in the area, according to a KTVB reporter on the scene.

11th Avenue North was blocked from First Street through Fourth Street North, near the Nampa Civic Center.

The officer involved was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force were called to the incident to investigate and Caldwell Police are leading the investigation.

No further information will be released tonight, police said.

