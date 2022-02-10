'Accusations are often made and quickly spread:' Mountain Home mayor denies charge of misconduct

Mayor Rich Sykes was charged in January with one misdemeanor count of using public position for personal gain.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The mayor of Mountain Home said in a statement Thursday that he remains committed to serving his constituents, even as a criminal charge that he misused his political position for personal gain moves forward.

Mayor Rich Sykes was charged in January with one misdemeanor count of using public position for personal gain. According to a criminal complaint, Sykes used city employees and equipment to move a pile of dirt near his property in April 2021, instead of paying for it to be removed.

Sykes has denied the charge, telling KTVB that he did nothing wrong and suggesting the charge was ginned up by members of "the good ol' boys' club" who oppose him politically.

The mayor doubled down on that sentiment Thursday, calling the allegation "misplaced and incorrect."

"In politics, accusations are often made and quickly spread. Sometimes the truth is lost," he said. "I am fortunate that I will have a fair opportunity to address the most recent allegation raised against me in open court and to bring the truth forward. As the judicial process unfolds, I will continue to serve the interests of this city and its people."

The pending criminal case will not affect his performance as Mountain Home's mayor, Sykes added.

"Mountain Home is my home and I am honored to serve it. Each action I take in my capacity as Mayor is intended to safeguard our people, to improve our the or to better use our resources," he said. "I would not knowingly do anything to harm this city, nor have I."

Sykes, who was elected mayor in 2015, was the subject of a failed recall effort in 2020.

The Attorney General's Office was called in to prosecute the case in order to avoid conflicts of interest with the Elmore County Prosecutor's Office. An arraignment is set for Feb. 23.

If convicted, Sykes could lose his seat as mayor and face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

In his statement, the mayor thanked Mountain Home city employees for their hard work and urged residents not to target them over his misdemeanor charge.

"I would also like to remind all others that the allegation recently raised is against me and does not allege misconduct against other city officials or employees," he said. "Please treat them with respect."

