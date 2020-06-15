Vigil held in downtown Boise for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

The vigil featured speakers that talked about child abuse prevention, a prayer was said, and the crowd held a moment of silence for JJ and Tylee.

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Building in downtown Boise on Sunday night for a vigil for 8-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan after their bodies were found last week on Chad Daybell's property in eastern Idaho.

The vigil was one of many that took place over the weekend after the Rexburg Police Department confirmed that the two sets of human remains found at Chad Daybell's property were JJ and Tylee, who went missing last September. Daybell is Lori Vallow's new husband and Vallow is JJ's and Tylee's mother.

The vigil featured speakers that talked about child abuse prevention, a prayer for JJ and Tylee was said, and the crowd held a moment of silence to honor the children.

One of the organizers of Sunday's vigil, Kala England, spoke with KTVB on Sunday about how she wanted to do something positive for the children's family after the traumatic week they've endured.

"It's really sad, I have a lot of friends that have kids and I have a godson and it really hits close. They are kids they need to be protected they don't need to be in the hands of evil people," England said.

In addition to honoring JJ and Tylee, England explained that she wanted to encourage people to speak up next they see or are in a situation that just doesn't feel right.

"This has spanned from Arizona to Utah to Hawaii to Idaho, there had to be somebody in one of these states who knew what was going on and knew something wasn't right and they should have spoken up. They should have said something," she said.

Daybell is being held on a $1 million bond and is charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Vallow is also being held on $1 million bond and was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

