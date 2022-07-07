Boise man arrested after police find guns, drugs and cash in vehicle

Police found seven handguns, 76 grams of meth, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and more than $7,000 in the Boise man's vehicle Thursday.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police found numerous firearms and drugs in the vehicle of a Boise man Thursday following a traffic stop and foot pursuit.

37-year-old Deven Sauve was stopped for a traffic violation after leaving a local motel. During the traffic stop, Sauve ran, but was arrested by officers with the Garden City Police Department.

While searching his vehicle, police found seven handguns, 76 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine in rock and powder form, marijuana, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and more than $7,000.

One of the handguns found in Sauve's vehicle was stolen. Garden City Police also located "several" boxes of ammunition.

Sauve was prohibited to possessing a firearm as he was serving parole for a previous drug trafficking charge in Idaho, according to a news release.

The Boise man was booked on felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, grand theft, trafficking in methamphetamine and two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sauve's charges also included misdemeanor charges for possession of paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Following the arrest, Chief Rick Allen with the Garden City Police Department said the agency has recovered more drugs in 2022 than any of his previous 28 years in Garden City.

"These are not simple possession amounts we are dealing with, nor is it just marijuana," Allen said. "We are talking about trafficking amounts of serious drugs (7+ pounds of methamphetamine, Crack/Powder cocaine, over 1800 pills containing fentanyl, and several illegal firearms). A significant amount of this illegal activity can be directly tied back to some of the strip motels in Garden City. Our department has partnered with businesses and the citizens to eradicate these issues.

"I want the narcotic dealers in the Treasure Valley and the owners of our local motels to know that we know, and we have specialized teams focusing on this issue. I want everyone to understand - if you deal drugs and/or possess illegal firearms in Garden City we will find you, arrest you, and put you in prison. Drug dealers are not welcome in our city."

