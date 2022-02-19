BPD: Man in custody after waving firearm in downtown Boise Friday

BPD said officers responded to reports of a man waving a firearm around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the area of N. 8th Street and W. Main Street in downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) announced a man was taken into custody Friday night after reportedly waving a firearm in the air in downtown Boise.

BPD said officers responded to the reports around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the area of N. 8th Street and W. Main Street downtown.

Responding law enforcement located the man and BPD said a foot pursuit broke out as the man attempted to flee the area. Boise Police took the man into custody without incident at S. 8th Street and W. Broad Street.

Officials said there is currently no evidence of shots fired Friday night and no injuries were reported from the incident.

The Boise Police Department's investigation is ongoing and the man's name has not been released.

BPD asks any potential witnesses to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 343-COPS.

Around 10:45 pm officers responded to the area of 8th and Main for reports of an adult male subject waving a firearm. Officers quickly located the subject and after a short foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident at 8th and Broad. (1/2) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 19, 2022

There is no evidence of shots fired and there are no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers. (2/2) — Boise PD (@BoisePD) February 19, 2022

Watch more crime news: