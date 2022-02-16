Soldier Mountain to reopen Saturday after repairs to lift

The ski area near Fairfield shut down a week earlier because of mechanical problems.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain will reopen Saturday, Feb. 19, now that repairs to its primary ski lift are complete, operators of the resort announced Wednesday.

Soldier Mountain, located about ten miles from Fairfield, has two chairlifts and a "magic carpet." A mechanical issue last week left Chair 1 inoperable.

Normal operations will resume Saturday.

General manager Paul Alden said "there's still very good skiing" at Soldier Mountain, and forecasts indicate the resort may get an inch of new snow per day between Saturday and Tuesday. The Open Snow website predicts up to six inches between Sunday and next Friday, Feb. 25.

Soldier Mountain offers skiing and snowboarding on 35 named trails, a terrain park on the frontside, and 2,000 acres of snowcat-accessible backcountry. For updates, skiers and boarders can visit the Soldier Mountain website, its Facebook page or Instagram feed.

Watch more Local News: