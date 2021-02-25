Warrant issued for man accused of stealing 3 puppies from Emmett ranch

Investigators believe Christopher Lee Nix took the puppies, which were working as livestock guard dogs.

EMMETT, Idaho — A felony warrant has been issued for a Washington man who authorities believe stole three "livestock guardian" puppies from a ranch near Emmett.

The puppies were taken on Dec. 16 by a person driving by the Soulen sheep ranch in Letha, west of Emmett, according to Steve Stuebner, spokesman for the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission.

Stuebner said the thief took the puppies to Clark County, Washington, and refused to return them.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office issued a felony warrant on grand theft charges against Christopher Lee Nix of Ridgefield, Washington.

According to Stuebner, ranch owner Harry Soulen said the dogs were out with about 50 head of domestic sheep at his ranch next to Hannah Road. The dogs were left with the sheep so that they could bond with the sheep and guard them against predators.

The suspect allegedly stopped along the road, put the dogs into his truck, and drove to Washington.

Stuebner said a neighbor of Soulen's talked to the man and got his business card, which Soulen used to call Nix and request that the dogs be returned immediately.

Livestock guardian dogs are used by western range sheep operations as a non-lethal, best management practice to ward off predators such as coyotes, black bears, wolves and mountain lions when the sheep are grazing.

If he can't get the dogs back, Soulen could be short three guard dogs for the upcoming grazing season.

"We put a lot of effort into training and caring for these dogs," Soulen said in a statement. "They're the best non-lethal tool we have to protect our sheep from predators. We had just given those dogs their vaccination shots for the season."

Nix reportedly told Soulen that he would try to return the dogs by January 4, but that never happened, prompting Soulen to file the criminal complaint.

The dogs are worth $1,800 each, and Soulen is concerned that the man may try to sell the dogs.

According to Stuebner, there's been a growing trend recently in Idaho of people picking up livestock guardian dogs on the range and in the forest, thinking they are lost or have been abandoned. The dogs are then typically taken to an animal shelter or to someone's home.

Official encourage the public to leave the dogs in the field with the livestock, as intended.

Watch more crime news: