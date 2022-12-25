Person in critical condition after early morning shooting

Caldwell Police are looking for the suspect, and don't believe the public is in danger.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Early Christmas morning, at 7:45 a.m., a person was shot following an altercation on the block of 3100 Village Green Street in Caldwell. According to the Caldwell Police Department the suspect in the shooting is known to the victim.

Following the shooting, the suspect left the scene and took off in an unknown direction. The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

“The holidays are a time of the year for us to celebrate God, country and family. It is disgusting that we have people who continue to pillage and destroy lives, no matter what day or holiday it is. I am appalled by this tragic incident and I can assure our public that our detectives are working diligently to bring this man to justice, where he will be able to meet his nice warm jail cell, so he won’t be able to spend another Christmas like he did this morning in our great city,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20's. They don't think it is gang-related or that there is any threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 343-COPS or the Caldwell Police non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

