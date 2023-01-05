Canyon County Jury finds man guilty of lewd conduct with a minor

Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty today of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department, the jury only deliberated for four hours.

The crime happened in Caldwell in August of 2021. At that time, 39-year-old Martinez had sexual contact with a girl who then locked herself in a bathroom and called the police. According to the police, Martinez was released after the incident but then was indicted after a year-long investigation.

“Today, Justice was served in Canyon County. A jury of Martinez’ peers found him guilty of this atrocious crime against a child. Hopefully, he will feel the same pain and suffering that his victim felt when he spends the rest of his life in an Idaho prison. This should stand as an example for all, that our community is stronger than ever and gives us confidence that if you decide to prey on people in our city, county or state, you will face your destiny,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

Police also commended the girl's actions and reminded parents and guardians to talk to their children about strangers and unwanted contact.

Martinez could receive a life sentence, that hearing is scheduled for March.

