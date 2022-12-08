Transfer portal tracker: Boise State's departing players

Since the Mountain West Championship, three Broncos have entered the transfer portal. A total of 10 former Boise State players have left the program since Aug. 1.

BOISE, Idaho — While championship weekend brought happiness to many die-hard fans of successful college football teams, the College Football Playoff unveiling marked the start of stress and anxiety for others. The reason? The transfer portal.

Dec. 5 kicked off the first window for players to enter the portal, instead of being able to leave a program at any time. The first portal period runs until Jan. 18, 2023.

Since Boise State's loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship on Dec. 3, three Broncos have announced their decisions to leave the City of Trees in search of greener pastures.

If you include all departure decisions dating back to this summer, 10 former Boise State players await a new opportunity in the transfer portal.

According to Chris Hummer with 247Sports, 595 FBS players entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 alone. Hummer said 406 FBS players were in the portal prior to the Dec. 5 opening.

A second transfer portal window opens May 1, 2022, and runs through May 15, 2022.

KTVB will be tracking all of Boise State football's departures and players in the transfer portal below. Scroll down for more information on each player who has left the blue and orange program.

Deven Wright

Following one season at Boise State, EDGE Deven Wright announced he entered the transfer portal Dec. 5. Wright came to Boise via Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Injuries led to increased playing time for Wright as the 2022 season progressed. He registered his first DI sack in against Nevada in Reno and played a season-high 20 snaps in the Broncos' win over Utah State.

Wright finished this season with five tackles and the sack.

Tyneil Hopper

Former Boise State tight end Tyneil Hopper announced his intentions to enter the portal for his final year of eligibility Dec. 4. The Georgia native played in 45 total games for the Broncos, including all 32 over the last three seasons.

Hopper finished his career in the City of Trees with 22 receptions, 259 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hopper capped his announcement with a heartfelt shoutout to fans of the blue and orange.

"I'm so grateful for Bronco Nation and I appreciate all the love and support you guys showed," Hopper wrote. "You will forever have a place in my heart."

Isaiah Bagnah

In a Twitter post back on Oct. 29, talented EDGE Isaiah Bagnah announced he would be tossing his name in the transfer portal upon the official opening Dec. 5. Bagnah led the Broncos in sacks during the 2021 campaign.

According to his social media, Bagnah quickly received offers from Jacksonville State and Northern Arizona on Dec. 5. The Calgary native committed to Boise State in November 2018 as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Will Ferrin

Kicker/punter Will Ferrin unveiled his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Sunday, Dec. 4, after two seasons in the Gem State. The Utah native had two punts for 71 total yards in 2022, and also handled kickoffs prior to a mid-season injury.

Ferrin booted nine kickoffs during the 2021 campaign, averaging 62 yards per kick. The Davis High School graduate notched three touchbacks out of his nine attempts last fall.

As a senior in high school, Ferrin went 13-of-17 on field-goal attempts, made all 16 extra-point tries and recorded 33 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs.

Hank Bachmeier

Fourth-year starting Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal in late September, following the Broncos' loss at UTEP and the firing of former offensive coordinator Tim Plough.

Bachmeier never redshirted, starting since the day he arrived on campus at Boise State. NCAA rules now allow a player to play in a maximum of four games in a season while still maintaining the ability to redshirt. In addition to that, Bachmeier can also still utilize his COVID-season, giving him two more years of eligibility.

Bachmeier, one of the highest rated recruits in school history, arrived at Boise State in January 2019. He immediately won the starting job, and in his first game as a starter he led the Broncos to the program's biggest comeback win ever over a Power 5 opponent, Florida State University. As a true freshman, he was tabbed "Hurricane Hank," throwing for a career-high 407 yards in a 36-31 victory.

Taequan Tyler

During a Boise State press conference back on Aug. 1, local media learned running back Taequan Tyler was no longer on the Broncos' roster for the upcoming season.

The Waco native appeared in three games during his redshirt-sophomore campaign in 2021, rushing for 47 yards on 11 carries. Prior to Boise State, Tyler ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns at Tyler Junior College.

Tyler attended Waco La Vega High School and graduated in the class of 2019.

Roman Kafentzis

Mater Dei High School graduate Roman Kafentzis elected to enter the transfer portal prior to the 2022 season after five years with the Boise State football program. The defensive back appeared in 13 games as a junior in 2019, registering four tackles.

ESPN, Scout.com and 247Sports each ranked Kafentzis as a three-star prospect coming out of California when he committed to the Broncos in December 2016. Kafentzis was expected to be one of 11 returning "super seniors" back in January, before he entered the portal Aug. 24.

Jalen Richmond

After redshirting in 2021 as a freshman, former three-star prospect and Bronco wide receiver Jalen Richmond entered the transfer portal on Aug. 18. Richmond chose Boise State over Mountain West foes Nevada and San Jose State in June 2020.

The Arizona native caught 37 passes for 634 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Chandler High School, according to Boise State Athletics. Chandler went 13-0 and won an Open Division State Championship during Richmond's junior season.

New Mexico State also offered Richmond as a high school prospect. On Dec. 5, Richmond posted pictures and a video on Twitter of his visit with the Aggies.

Casey Kline

Dual-threat athlete Casey Kline, who appeared in 14 games across two seasons for Boise State, confirmed he was leaving the City of Trees in August. Coming out of Brawley, Calif., ESPN ranked Kline as the nation's No. 19 linebacker prospect.

In 2021, Kline played in five games at defensive end, logging one tackle in the Broncos' loss to Oklahoma State on The Blue. At the time of his announcement, Kline told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust he "loved my here here," but said he wanted to find another opportunity.

As a high school recruit, Kline received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State and more, per 247Sports.

Jacob Golden

Peoria High School alum and former Boise State offensive lineman Jacob Golden announced his commitment to New Mexico State on Oct. 19. According to 247Sports, Golden entered the transfer portal on Aug. 2.

Golden made his Bronco and collegiate debut in October 2020 as a redshirt-freshman against Air Force. The Arizona native went on to play in three games in 2020. Golden appeared in nine games last season.

