Caldwell Police dog sniffs out drugs in suspect's car

The K-9 found Adderall, methamphetamine and marijuana.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Department K-9 name Zahra found 81g of methamphetamine, marijuana and Adderall in an open air search performed after a suspects failed to stop several times for police.

Suspect Raymond Chavez, aged 36, is accused of speeding on Ustick and Indiana. Officers attempted to pull him over put stopped due to safety concerns. Police found the car shortly after parked on Ustick and Eaton.

According to police, Chavez attempted to flee on foot but was subsequently arrested. Police said he is charged with eluding an officer, possession of a controlled substance and multiple other charges that were not listed.

