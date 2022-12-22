Bogus Basin hits 80th anniversary

Bogus Basin is the largest non-profit ski area in the country.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area hit its 80th anniversary Dec. 20. It is the largest non-profit ski area in the country.

The charm of Bogus Basin is created and guarded by the four generations of skier that have shared the mountain together, according to "Building Bogus Basin" (2009) author Eve Chandler.

"It was built by the community - for the community. We're doing well and continuing to serve a lot of people every year. It is really phenomenal," Bogus Basin Director of Community and Customer Relations Susan Saad said.

The mountain opened in 1942, according to Chandler. Her book was a two-year project that detailed the history of Bogus' inception up to modern times.

"The beginning of Sun Valley in 1936 a had a lot of people in Boise start thinking about a ski area in our own town," Chandler said.

The community chose Bogus Basin after a wide search from Horseshoe Bend to Idaho City, according to Chandler.

"It took a lot of volunteer labor. They only had one rope tow. And it was really just a small town of 25,000 people when they did open Bogus Basin," Chandler said.

Events of the 1860's predetermined the namesake. Three swindlers tried to sell fake gold out of the area.

"They used sand, a little bit of silver and tiny bit of Gold to create fake Gold. They were caught a prosecuted. They decided the Basin to create that fake gold should be known as Bogus Basin," Chandler said.

"The name just stuck. We love it," Saad said.

In celebration of 8 decades, Bogus published a new book named "80." It details the mountain's history and holds numerous stories and experiences written by seasoned regulars. The book can be found at Bogus Basin or their office in north Boise.

Bogus Basin will host a torchlight and firework show Jan. 1. The event begins at 5 p.m.

