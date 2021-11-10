Kuna man sentenced to seven years in prison for child pornography

Donald Jordan, 54, was arrested in September 2020, after law enforcement began investigating online tips.

BOISE, Idaho — A Kuna man found guilty of possessing and distributing child pornography on his electronic devices is going to federal prison for seven years.

Donald Jordan, 54, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boise.

In addition to the seven-year prison sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Jordan to forfeit the devices used to send, receive and store child porn files; pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim; and register as a sex offender.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a federal search warrant in January 2020 to search a Microsoft OneDrive account and, in September 2020, a warrant to search Jordan's house.

The task force had been investigating several CyberTips from Microsoft, submitted to the National Center for MIssing and Exploited Children. According to the CyberTips, child pornography was uploaded to a OneDrive account on March 2 and March 3 of 2019. The IP address used to upload those files was linked to Jordan's home in Kuna.

The search of Jordan's One Drive account turned up hundreds of files that included depictions of children, infants and toddlers engaged in sexual acts. According to federal court records, Jordan admitted to viewing child pornography and exchanging child pornography files with other people.

The Idaho ICAC Task Force and Ada County Sheriff's Office worked together on the investigation.

In the announcement about Jordan's sentence, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho, passed along information about how to create a CyberTip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

At the center's website, click "Make a Cybertipline report." Include all pertinent details about the situation, including usernames, dates and screenshots, Gonzalez said.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which the Department of Justice in 2006 launched as a nationwide initiative against child sexual exploitation and abuse.

