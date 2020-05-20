Drunk driver who struck 16-year-old pedestrian sentenced

Joseph Jefferies will spend at least ten years behind bars before he can become eligible for parole.

KUNA, Idaho — A 70-year-old driver who hit and badly injured a teenage girl with his car in Kuna last fall was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison.

Jefferies was convicted of felony DUI by a jury in March. His blood-alcohol level was .096 - above Idaho's .08 limit - when he hit 16-year-old Sunshine Bryden at West Avalon Street and North School Avenue Sept. 2.

Bryden was walking her dog in a marked crosswalk when she was hit. The impact left her with a broken neck and a fractured leg. She underwent surgery, but was expected to make a complete recovery.

The girl's dog was also injured, but survived.