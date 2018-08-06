NAMPA - Two more federal prosecutors will soon begin working on violent crimes and opioid-related cases in Idaho.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that 311 assistant U.S. attorneys will be added nationwide.

U.S. Department of Justice's District of Idaho spokeswoman Cassandra Fulghum told the Idaho Press that one of the attorneys will focus on violent crime in the state while the other attorney will assist police with the state's rising numbers of opioid-related crimes.

According to government data, there were at least 89 opioid-related deaths from last January to October.

Boise officers made 143 opioid-related arrests from the beginning of last year to October.

Those rates are higher than statistics reported in Boise in 2014.

