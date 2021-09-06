Female inmate on the loose last seen in Boise

Venecia Lopez was last seen on Sunday at around 3 p.m. in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a female inmate who was last seen on Sunday afternoon after walking away from her job in the community.

Venecia M. Lopez is an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident.

Authorities say the last time someone saw Lopez was around 3 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of West Elder Street, just off I-84 near Vista Avenue in Boise.

Lopez is Hispanic, 21 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

She was serving two to five years for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced on April 16, 2019, in Ada County, and was scheduled to be eligible for parole on Oct. 3, 2021. Her sentence was to be discharged on Oct. 2, 2024.

Anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

