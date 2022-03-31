Man charged with murder in Idaho Falls shooting

Jake Eilander is in custody after a man was found shot to death behind a Planet Fitness gym Wednesday afternoon.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A suspect is in custody after a man was found shot to death behind an Idaho Falls gym Wednesday afternoon.

Jake Eilander, 37, is charged with second-degree murder.

According to Idaho Falls Police, officers were called out to the Planet Fitness on Woodruff Avenue at about 4 p.m. after the body of a man was discovered behind the building. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Ulises Rangel of Idaho Falls, had been shot.

Detectives reviewed security footage and began their investigation, ultimately identifying Eilander as the suspect. At about 9:30 p.m., dispatchers learned that Eilander may be at a home in the 2100 block of St. Clair Road.

Police responded and surrounded the house and ultimately found Eilander inside the garage. Near where he had been, officers found a loaded handgun and ammunition "consistent with evidence found at the crime scene," according to the department.

One other person who had been present when Rangel was shot was also found in the garage. That person, whose name has not been released, was detained by police but ultimately let go.

Detectives do not believe anyone else involved in the shooting remains at large.

Officials have not released any motive in the killing, or said whether Rangel and Eilander knew one another. Eilander is currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clement thanked the public for their help during the investigation.

"Throughout the investigation Officers and Investigators were very impressed by community members and business owners in the area," she said. "Everyone was respectful of the space that investigators needed to work, people in the area were helpful and forthcoming, and business owners were understanding of the necessary impact to their businesses. We appreciate serving and partnering with a community that comes together in times like these to do what is best both for the investigation and people involved."

Eilander was due to go before a judge Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

