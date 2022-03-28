Nampa police arrest suspect involved in February homicide

Police arrested a suspect in connection to a man found shot to death inside a Nampa apartment in late February. Another suspect still outstanding.

NAMPA, Idaho — Sunday night, the Parma Police Department arrested 21-year-old Pedro Gabriel Archuleta, for murder. Additionally, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

The arrest was in connection with the homicide that occurred in late February, where someone had been shot inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard. Later, the victim was identified as 39-year-old Gerardo Quintero, from Ontario, Oregon.

Nampa Police Department (NPD) also reported another suspect in the homicide has been identified but is not in custody.

25-year-old Devin Alapati Jones from Meridian has a warrant for the aid and abet of murder.

NPD said that Jones is described as an Asian or Pacific Islander male, 5'09", 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on the right side of his face of the letter "P", tattoo on his left forearm of a gun, unknown tattoo on his right forearm and both of his ears are pierced.

NPD said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows Jones’ whereabouts, they are asked to call law enforcement, or if anyone has information on the incident they can call (208)468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us

