Police: Hailey officer, woman died in apparent murder-suicide at coffee shop

The coroner has released the names of the victims. It appears they both died of gunshot wounds.

HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey city officials were saddened to learn that a Hailey police officer was involved in the possible murder-suicide incident in a Bellevue coffee shop last week.



The Blaine County coroner confirmed the identities of the bodies as 34-year-old Ashley Midby and 28-year-old Jared Murphy, both of Bellevue. Their bodies were found Thursday at a coffee shop on N. Main Street.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, coworkers, certainly the families, and all those so painfully impacted by this extreme tragedy," said Hailey Mayor Martha Burke. "The loss of young life pains us all, and we, with the entire local community, deeply grieve these losses.



At the time of his death, Murphy was an employee of the Hailey Police Department. He was hired in March 2018.



The mayor said Midby is from a well-known local family imbedded within the heart of the community.

It appears both Midby and Murphy died as a result of gunshot wounds.

