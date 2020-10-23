Two dead after possible murder-suicide in Idaho coffee shop

Idaho State Police is investigating the deaths of a man and woman after they were found in a Blaine County coffee shop.

BELLEVUE, Idaho — Detectives with Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a Bellevue coffee shop.

Officers were called to the coffee shop located on the 100 block of Main Street at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they discovered two bodies, a man and a woman, inside the shop.

Investigators believe the two knew each other well. For that reason, the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

ISP is working with the Blaine County coroner in this investigation. The identification of the two individuals has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

