Hailey man arrested after Blaine County standoff

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A Hailey man is facing felony charges after investigators say he threatened several people with a gun, leading to a standoff in Blaine County.

Levi Scott Young was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Deputies with the Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded to house on Broadford Roads at 8:15 p.m. after receiving a report of the threats.

Young refused to follow the deputies' instructions or come out, officials say, leading to an hour-and-a-half standoff and the closure of the road.

As the standoff ended and deputies took Young into custody, he tried to grab a deputy's stun gun, according to the sheriff's office.