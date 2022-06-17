Garden City Police find drug-filled fanny pack

The department posted on Twitter that whoever lost the fanny pack should come to the station to claim their property.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police Department posted to their Twitter account on Wednesday that they have an unclaimed fanny pack at the station, turned in by a concerned citizen, full of many types of drugs.

"If this is your fanny pack, please head over to GDPD to claim your property," the Tweet said.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely heartbroken to have lost their beloved fanny pack.🥺 If this is your fanny pack, please head over to GCPD to claim your property 😂 pic.twitter.com/jTRYLtPwk2 — Garden City Police Department (@GCPDIdaho) June 15, 2022

The Tweet was followed by a vast amount of comments, some saying, "I might know whose it is. Give it to me and I will get it back to that person."

Lt. Cory Stambaugh of GCPD told KTVB that a citizen found the fanny pack in the common area of the apartment complex. They are happy that the pack did not end up in the hands of any children, he said.

"If anyone has information related to this please call the Garden City Police Department," Stambaugh said.

Unclaimed property that is illegal gets destroyed, he added, and the investigation is ongoing.

