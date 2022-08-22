Former Bingham County sheriff pleads guilty to assault charge

Craig Rowland was charged after a November 2021 incident involving threats against a church group.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Monday in connection with an incident in which Rowland was accused of pulling a gun on a church youth group.

According to investigators, Rowland on Nov. 9, 2021, pulled a gun on two girls and their youth group leader after they knocked on his door while leaving Thanksgiving thank-you notes around the neighborhood. He was also accused of dragging the youth group leader out of her car by her hair, holding a gun to her head, and threatening to shoot her.

When police interviewed Rowland, he stated he was on edge because of past experiences with, in his words, "drunk Indians" from the nearby reservation.

Rowland in July announced he was stepping down as sheriff, months after many community members, including other elected officials, called for his resignation. The resignation went into effect August 1.

Rowland was set to stand trial in October for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon. That trial was vacated Monday after a change-of-plea hearing in which Rowland pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge. Online court records do not indicate a disposition for the aggravated battery and weapon charges.

Idaho law defines assault as an "unlawful attempt, coupled with apparent ability" to do violent injury to another person; or an "intentional, unlawful threat by word or act" to do violence, and "doing some act which creates a well-founded fear" that such violence is imminent. Battery is defined as actual, intentional use of force against another person, "actual, intentional and unlawful" touching or striking of another person against that person's will, or intentionally causing bodily harm to another person.

Rowland's sentencing is now set for October 25, one day after his trial would have begun. The punishment for aggravated assault under Idaho law is up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Rowland had a 36-year career in law enforcement. In his resignation letter on July 25, he said he had become a distraction.

