Florida man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing cars in Boise area

BOISE, Idaho — A man arrested Monday in Bliss is in the Elmore County Jail on charges related to car burglaries in the Treasure Valley as well as a police chase that took place before officers took him into custody.

The Boise Police Department said BPD officers on Monday morning responded to reports about someone breaking car windows and stealing items from cars in a parking lot outside a fitness center on East Parkcenter Boulevard. Police said the suspect fled the area, but they received a description and located the suspect in a car near Findley and Federal Way -- where police said the suspect fled again when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

While looking for the suspect, Boise Police investigators received information about an ongoing investigation in Eagle involving the same suspect vehicle. Idaho State Police began to look for the suspect after officers received information that he was driving through Gooding County. After a short pursuit, ISP troopers caught him near Bliss, in the area of U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 84.

The suspect was initially booked into the Elmore County Jail under a false identity. Boise Police said his name has since been verified as Favier Garcia, who is 23 years old and from Miami Garden, Florida. Garcia was booked on charges related to the pursuit, a stolen gun, and a stolen financial transaction card.

Boise Police obtained a $250,000 arrest warrant for the following charges: seven counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft and one count of felony eluding.

The Boise Police Dept. said Wednesday that officers have learned Garcia was working with another person. Police believe that person left the area, but efforts to locate that second suspect are underway.

Boise Police said often times in cases like this, car burglars will select locations where they know people may have left their purse or wallet in a vehicle and will be gone for an extended amount of time, then they'll attempt to steal credit or debit cards and use them at a store before the victims can cancel their cards. Some common locations for this type of crime are gyms, trailheads and daycare centers.

Boise Police encourage you to always lock your doors and keep valuable items out of sight, or better yet, remove them from your car altogether.

