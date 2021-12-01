Suspect pleads not guilty in wife's 2015 murder

Erasmo Diaz-Alcala, 51, is accused of shooting his wife to death in front of their children six years ago.

WILDER, Idaho — A Wilder man who evaded police for six years after his wife was shot to death in their shared home pleaded not guilty in the case Wednesday morning.

Erasmo Diaz-Alcala, is accused of second-degree murder, injury to a child, destruction of evidence, desertion of minor children and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Investigators say Diaz-Alcala shot his wife, 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez, in front of their children on June 11, 2015.

Law enforcement rushed to the home, but Diaz-Alcala was already gone. He abandoned his car across the border in Oregon, then made his way to Mexico, where he was arrested in a joint operation between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Mexican Federales in June of this year.

Diaz-Alcala was extradited back to Idaho to face the murder charge last month, the fulfillment in what Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue described as a vow to Sanchez' family.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Diaz-Alcala could face up to life in prison. A trial in the case is set to begin March 28.

