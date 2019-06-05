CALDWELL, Idaho — Misdemeanor domestic battery charges against Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor have been dismissed, according to online court records.

Taylor was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on March 2 after police were called out to his Middleton home. He is accused grabbing his wife by her arm. She told police the violent conduct had been “going on for years.”

Later that week, the Middleton City Council voted unanimously to ask Taylor to resign.

Taylor did not resign and posted an apology on the city’s website. He also took a few days off but has since returned to his job as mayor. He called it a stressful time for him, his family and the community, but said he was confident that “we will be able to work through this together.”

According to court documents, a motion to dismiss the charges was filed by the prosecutor on May 1. The judge dismissed the case the next day. Taylor’s $2,000 bond has been exonerated.

Taylor’s term is up in November. He is not running for re-election.

KTVB reached out to the mayor Monday, but he was unavailable for comment.