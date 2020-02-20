Prosecutor: Boise parking garage hit-and-run suspect has history of driving arrests

Demariea Dawkins, 27, is accused of hitting eleven vehicles on Valentine's Day, dragging one of them - a full-sized pickup truck - through the garage.

The man charged in a series of hit-and-run crashes in a downtown Boise parking garage was on probation for a felony DUI at the time, prosecutors said at his Thursday hearing.

Demariea L. Dawkins, 27, is accused of hitting eleven vehicles on Valentine's Day, dragging one of them - a full-sized pickup truck - through the garage with his Mustang.

Prosecutors say Dawkins drove out of downtown and towards the Boise Depot after the collisions, ultimately crashing into a light pole 75 feet off the road and ditching his car.

Investigators found an open bottle of Fireball whiskey in the Mustang's backseat. The car's registration came back with Dawkins as the owner, and witnesses picked him out of a photo lineup as the driver, prosecutors say.

The suspect was arrested in Idaho City Wednesday. He is charged with a felony count of malicious injury to property, as well as misdemeanors for reckless driving, failure to notify of a crash, and open container.

At Dawkins' initial appearance Thursday, prosecutors pointed to his prior driving arrests and asked Judge Daniel Steckel to set bond at $50,000.

Dawkins has three DUI convictions, and was still on felony probation for his latest DUI when the parking garage incident happened. He has also been arrested for a hit-and-run in California, and is accused of failing to follow the terms of his probation in that state, according to prosecutors.