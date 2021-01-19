Canada geese shot, dumped along Snake River

The six geese were found in the same spot in Minidoka County where nine geese were dumped in December.

BOISE, Idaho — Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County.

Idaho Fish and Game says officers found six Canada geese dumped and left to waste on January 16.

The birds were dumped in the same spot that nine other geese were found in late December.

Both times officers found the birds completely intact with no meat taken off.

"The fact that someone has deliberately dumped Canada geese twice, in the same location is appalling," Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska said. "This is a blatant case of wasting game, which is very disturbing, especially if this is the same individual or individuals who are responsible."

The latest incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 15 or early on Jan. 16.

The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River in Minidoka County, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge location.

Andruska encouraged anyone with information on this case to come forward. Any tips that lead to a conviction could result in a reward.

Reports can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline, 24-hours a day at 1-800-632-5999 or reports can be filed online at the CAP webpage. Information can also be given directly to Andruska at (208) 539-4410, or by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

