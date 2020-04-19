Bonneville County three-vehicle crash leaves one dead, one in hospital

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal collision that occurred near Idaho Falls on Saturday.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just west of Idaho Falls at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The crash left one dead and one in the hospital.

28-year-old Idaho Falls resident Adam Touchette was driving eastbound on US 20 near Idaho Falls. Touchette was driving in front of 20-year-old Idaho Falls resident Jaydon Hale, according to ISP.

When Hale attempted to pass Touchette, he collided head on with 54-year-old Arco resident Rochelle Taylor, who was driving westbound on US 20. After Hale collided with Taylor, Taylor collided with Touchette.

Hale was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. ISP says Hale was not wearing his seatbelt.

Touchette was not injured, but the three-vehicle crash left Taylor deceased. Both Taylor and Touchette were wearing their seatbelts, according to ISP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

