Rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise blocked multiple lanes

Two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane is closed.

BOISE, Idaho — Update at 7:56 p.m.: All lanes are now open.

Idaho State Police are responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 that is now blocking three lanes of the freeway.

According to police, the crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at milepost 1, Cole Road, in Boise.

The two right westbound lanes and the left eastbound lane are closed, according to Idaho State Police.

Dispatchers with the Idaho State Police told KTVB that the crash is a single-vehicle accident and the vehicle is flipped upside down.

Officials have not said how the crash happened or released any details about how many people were in the car when it happened.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the rollover.

Drivers should avoid the area until the scene of the crash is cleared.

Police did not say when all lanes of I-84 will be cleared and reopened.