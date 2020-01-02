x
Boise police search for armed robbery suspect

If you have any information about the suspect, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
Boise PD is searching for this man in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Sunday, Jan. 26.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect, who is described as a white adult male, is about 5'8", with a slender build, and a mustache, according to investigators.

Boise Police say they received reports of an armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 26 on the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The victim told investigators that they were in a parking lot when the suspect walked up to her with a knife and demanded her to give him the keys to her truck.

Investigators say the victim then started yelling and screaming and the suspect left the area.

